PD: Chandler officer assaulted during traffic stop near Gilbert and Riggs Roads

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police are investigating a traffic stop that resulted in an officer being assaulted in Chandler.

According to Chandler police, the officer conducted a traffic stop near Gilbert and Riggs Roads on Dec. 3 and upon making contact with the passengers inside the vehicle, one of them sprayed the officer in the face with a pepper-spray-like substance.

The officer was treated at the scene by firefighters and is OK.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black, four-door Honda passenger car with paint damage to the front hood.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Chandler Police Department.

