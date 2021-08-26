Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

PD: Man found shot dead in north Phoenix neighborhood

By and Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 42 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PD: Man found shot, killed in north Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting after a man was found dead early Thursday morning in a north Phoenix neighborhood.

According to Phoenix Police, the victim was found dead from a gunshot wound on Aug. 26 at around 2:30 a.m. near 35th and Northern Avenues.

Police say there are no suspects at this time.

There are no major traffic restrictions in the area due to the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.