PD: Man found shot dead in north Phoenix neighborhood

Police are investigating a shooting after a man was found dead early Thursday morning in a north Phoenix neighborhood.

According to Phoenix Police, the victim was found dead from a gunshot wound on Aug. 26 at around 2:30 a.m. near 35th and Northern Avenues.

Police say there are no suspects at this time.

There are no major traffic restrictions in the area due to the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

