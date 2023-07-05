Runner takes last-second wrong turn, loses world's largest 10K

A runner expected to take top honors at the world’s largest 10K finished third after shocking the crowd and taking a wrong turn just before the race ended.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, Senbere Teferi was the 2022 winner of the Peachtree Road Race and was expected to retain her title this year.

Teferi was in the lead for the last leg of Tuesday’s race when she suddenly veered off course, following a police car onto a sidestreet.

RELATED: Joey Chestnut wins men's hot dog eating contest after weather delay

Hailyu Fotyen Tesfay pulled ahead of the pack to get her first win at the race with an unofficial time of 30:47.7. Teferi ended up coming in third.

More than 50,000 people participated in the race before the remainder of the event was canceled because of bad weather. It’s the world’s largest 10K and one of Atlanta’s biggest July 4th traditions.

According to the Atlanta Track Club, first place winners in each division took home $10,000, while third place winners got $3,000.