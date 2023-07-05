Expand / Collapse search
Runner takes last-second wrong turn, loses world's largest 10K

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Sports
FOX TV Stations

Race favorite takes wrong turn, loses lead

A woman who was expected to take top honors at the world's largest 10K followed a police car onto a sideroad just before the finish line and fell to third place.

ATLANTA - A runner expected to take top honors at the world’s largest 10K finished third after shocking the crowd and taking a wrong turn just before the race ended.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, Senbere Teferi was the 2022 winner of the Peachtree Road Race and was expected to retain her title this year.

Teferi was in the lead for the last leg of Tuesday’s race when she suddenly veered off course, following a police car onto a sidestreet.

Hailyu Fotyen Tesfay pulled ahead of the pack to get her first win at the race with an unofficial time of 30:47.7. Teferi ended up coming in third.

More than 50,000 people participated in the race before the remainder of the event was canceled because of bad weather. It’s the world’s largest 10K and one of Atlanta’s biggest July 4th traditions. 

According to the Atlanta Track Club, first place winners in each division took home $10,000, while third place winners got $3,000. 