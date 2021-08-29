Pedestrian dead after multi-car crash near Loop-101 and Union Hills Drive

article

A pedestrian died near Loop-101 and Union Hills Drive Sunday night after a crash in Glendale, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.

The crash involved between 3-4 cars, and a pedestrian was hit by at least one of the cars. The unidentified pedestrian died, according to DPS.

"Troopers are still gathering information on the chain of events," DPS said.

No further information is available.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.