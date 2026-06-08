Pentagon's religion decision draws backlash; Middle East conflict flares up | Morning News Brief

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President Trump calls on Israel and Iran to ‘stop shooting’ as conflict flares back up; TSA updates medical marijuana guidance for those who are flying; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, June 8, 2026.

1. Trump calls for halt in fighting as Middle East tensions erupt

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2. Pentagon decision on religious list faces backlash

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3. East Valley home invasion leaves 2 hurt

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4. TSA updates marijuana guidance for air travelers

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5. Kid makes prehistoric find during field trip

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