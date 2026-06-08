Pentagon's religion decision draws backlash; Middle East conflict flares up | Morning News Brief

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PHOENIX - President Trump calls on Israel and Iran to ‘stop shooting’ as conflict flares back up; TSA updates medical marijuana guidance for those who are flying; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, June 8, 2026.
1. Trump calls for halt in fighting as Middle East tensions erupt
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Tensions between Iran and Israel erupted over the weekend. After Iran launched a missile attack that was the first such bombardment since the ceasefire began, Israel responded with airstrikes of its own.
2. Pentagon decision on religious list faces backlash
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The Department of Defense has reduced its officially recognized religious affiliation choices for service members, removing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from the Christian religion designation.
3. East Valley home invasion leaves 2 hurt
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Three intruders forced their way into a Chandler home, shooting a 90-pound disabled woman and beating her elderly father before fleeing the scene.
4. TSA updates marijuana guidance for air travelers
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The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has updated its guidance on traveling with medical marijuana, adding information to its "What Can I Bring?" directory for carry-on and checked baggage.
5. Kid makes prehistoric find during field trip
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Corbin Bullard didn’t know exactly what he’d found while on a field trip with his 4-H Geology Club, "but I knew that it was something big."
A look at your weather for today
We're expecting a hot week this week, with a potential for temperatures in the 110s during a portion of this upcoming weekend.
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