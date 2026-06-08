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Pentagon's religion decision draws backlash; Middle East conflict flares up | Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published June 8, 2026 10:08 AM MST
Published June 8, 2026 10:08 AM MST
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PHOENIX - President Trump calls on Israel and Iran to ‘stop shooting’ as conflict flares back up; TSA updates medical marijuana guidance for those who are flying; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, June 8, 2026.

1. Trump calls for halt in fighting as Middle East tensions erupt

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Iran latest: Trump demands Israel and Iran to stop 'shooting' immediately
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Iran latest: Trump demands Israel and Iran to stop 'shooting' immediately

Tensions between Iran and Israel erupted over the weekend. After Iran launched a missile attack that was the first such bombardment since the ceasefire began, Israel responded with airstrikes of its own.

2. Pentagon decision on religious list faces backlash

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Pentagon cuts Latter-day Saints from Christian category in new military religious list
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Pentagon cuts Latter-day Saints from Christian category in new military religious list

The Department of Defense has reduced its officially recognized religious affiliation choices for service members, removing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from the Christian religion designation.

3. East Valley home invasion leaves 2 hurt

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Chandler home invasion leaves elderly man with broken skull, disabled daughter shot
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Chandler home invasion leaves elderly man with broken skull, disabled daughter shot

Three intruders forced their way into a Chandler home, shooting a 90-pound disabled woman and beating her elderly father before fleeing the scene.

4. TSA updates marijuana guidance for air travelers

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TSA updates medical marijuana travel guidance for air passengers
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TSA updates medical marijuana travel guidance for air passengers

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has updated its guidance on traveling with medical marijuana, adding information to its "What Can I Bring?" directory for carry-on and checked baggage.

5. Kid makes prehistoric find during field trip

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Sixth-grader finds 85-million-year-old fossil on club field trip
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Sixth-grader finds 85-million-year-old fossil on club field trip

Corbin Bullard didn’t know exactly what he’d found while on a field trip with his 4-H Geology Club, "but I knew that it was something big."

A look at your weather for today

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/8/26
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/8/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/8/26

We're expecting a hot week this week, with a potential for temperatures in the 110s during a portion of this upcoming weekend.

Get the Full Forecast

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