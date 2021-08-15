Peoria High School marching band invited to perform in Washington, D.C.

The Peoria High School Marching Band could soon be playing one of the biggest venues they've ever had: the Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.

However, they may need some help to get there.

"We were nominated by Congresswoman Debbie Lesko to rep the state of Arizona and our school and our community," said band director Jeffery Malone.

He said he was excited to tell the students, who were shocked to hear the news.

"They were kind of in disbelief, honestly -- they were kind of like, 'That's cool,' " said Malone. "But when I was handing out the pamphlet, they were like, ‘Whoa, this is real.... this is something that could potentially happen.’ "

Now comes the hard part: raising enough money to get all of the students to D.C. for this one-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"The cost is about $1600 for each student to attend," Malone said. "We are a Title I school so we have a lot of students who come from disadvantaged situations and so we would love any support -- just getting the word out about our trip to make tax credit donations or any sponsorships people might be interested in."

