Expand / Collapse search
Flood Advisory
until SUN 10:30 AM MST, Maricopa County, Yuma County
2
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Peoria High School marching band invited to perform in Washington, D.C.

By
Published 
TyPad
FOX 10 Phoenix

TyPad Sunday: Peoria High School marching band invited to perform in D.C.

FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.

PEORIA, Ariz. - The Peoria High School Marching Band could soon be playing one of the biggest venues they've ever had: the Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C. 

However, they may need some help to get there.

"We were nominated by Congresswoman Debbie Lesko to rep the state of Arizona and our school and our community," said band director Jeffery Malone. 

He said he was excited to tell the students, who were shocked to hear the news.

"They were kind of in disbelief, honestly -- they were kind of like, 'That's cool,' " said Malone. "But when I was handing out the pamphlet, they were like, ‘Whoa, this is real.... this is something that could potentially happen.’ "

Now comes the hard part: raising enough money to get all of the students to D.C. for this one-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"The cost is about $1600 for each student to attend," Malone said. "We are a Title I school so we have a lot of students who come from disadvantaged situations and so we would love any support -- just getting the word out about our trip to make tax credit donations or any sponsorships people might be interested in."

Learn more: https://www.facebook.com/PHSPantherPrideMarchingBand

More TyPad

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

 