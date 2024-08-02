Peoria man dies after being shot by his friend while camping near Prescott: sheriff

A Valley man is dead after he was shot by his friend while on a camping trip near Prescott, authorities said.

The shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. on July 26. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a Prescott hospital after receiving a call from a man saying that his friend had been shot.

When deputies got to the hospital, they learned the victim, a 22-year-old Peoria man, was initially in stable condition but suffered complications en route to a Phoenix-area hospital. The man died the next day following surgery.

Investigators say the victim and his friend were staying at the UCYC Camp in Prescott and had gone to a secluded area of the camp for shooting and "hunting skunks."

"When they got back to camp after sunset, one of them was standing by a vehicle while the victim stood across from him, and when trying to make sure their weapons were clear, the shooter was pointing his weapon across at the victim and after pulling the charging handle back several times, the shooter 'thought' the weapon was empty and pulled the trigger firing a .22 caliber round into the abdomen of the victim," YCSO said.

Investigators say the victim was going to be the best man of the alleged shooter in his upcoming wedding. Neither of the men were identified.

The incident remains under investigation.

Firearm safety tips from YCSO

Always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction.

Treat all guns as if they are loaded.

Keep your finger off the trigger until you are on target and ready to shoot.

Be sure of your target and what's around and behind your target.

