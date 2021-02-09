Peoria police: Kidnapped baby found safe, child’s mother dies while trying to stop kidnapping

An Amber Alert has been canceled after a 10-month-old baby who was kidnapped by his father was found safe, however, the suspect still remains on the loose.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, Peoria police responded to a domestic violence report near Deer Valley Road and 91st Avenue. Police say they learned the mother with custodial rights was loading her baby into a minivan when the father got into the car and fled with the baby.

The mother, 30-year-old Brittany Martie of Phoenix, was holding onto the van as it was driving down the road. She was thrown from the van and later taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

The suspect, 30-year-old Eric Maes of Sun City, is a white man, five feet eleven inches tall and 140 pounds. He was last seen near Cactus Road and I-17 in Phoenix after he abandoned the car and fled with the baby.

The baby, Abel Maes, was found early Wednesday morning near Interstate 17 and Bell Road.

Police say Eric Maes is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call 911.

Eric Maes (Peoria Police Department)

