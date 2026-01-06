Peoria school district proposing school closures: Here's what to know

The trend of school closures appears to have extended into 2026, as another school district in the Phoenix area is considering whether to close some of their schools.

Here's what to know.

What district is it this time?

According to a statement released on Jan. 5, officials with the Peoria Unified School District announced that during the Governng Board Retreat and a regular Governing Board meeting that is scheduled for Jan. 6, the board will "discuss a draft proposal that considers school closure(s), repurposing and boundary adjustments."

What does the plan entail?

Big picture view:

In their statement, district officials said the proposal includes the following:

Close Kachina and Pioneer Elementary Schools, and redraw boundaries to accommodate students at both schools at Canyon and Foothills Elementary.

Repurpose Cactus High School as a 7th - 12th grade school, and move 7th and 8th graders from Canyon, Foothills, Kachina and Pioneeer Elementary Schools to Cactus High.

Repurpose Oakwood Elementary as a pre-kindergarten through 6th grade school, and move the school's 7th and 8th graders to Cactus High at the start of the 2028-2029 school year. Current 7th and 8th graders at Oakwood can choose to move to Cactus High at the start of the 2026-2027 school year.

Repurpose Peoria eCampus as a 9th - 12th grade school

Move Peoria Flex Academy to a repurposed location. They are currently located at Peoria High School

Give MET Professional Academy the space to expand in Peoria High.

"This is a draft proposal, and no final decisions have been made," read a portion of the statement.

Local perspective:

According to a presentation that is posted on the district's governing board website, the proposed changes target the so-called "Cactus Cluster" or "Area 2," as the area has seen the most dramatic drop in enrollment.

Figures provided by officials show that five of the six schools within the "Cactus Cluster" are not at capacity.

Cactus High: 1,040 students. Campus can hold 1,932 (53.83% capacity)

Canyon Elementary: 284 students. Campus can hold 493 (57.6% capacity)

Foothills Elementary: 489 students. Campus can hold 874 (55.94% capacity)

Kachina Elementary: 263 students. Campus can hold 708 (37.15% capacity)

Oakwood Elementary: 962 students. Campus can hold 946 (101.6% capacity)

Pioneer Elementary: 419 students. Campus can hold 636 (65.88% capacity)

District officials also say the proposed changes in Area 2, if they are ultimately adopted, will impact the least number of students and families, allow for seamless transition in transportation options, and create more choices for families. They also said the changes will allow them to prepare for a second phase of their school consolidation and repurposing efforts.

How many schools are there within Peoria Unified School District?

By the numbers:

Per a presentation that was posted on the district's governing board website, there are 13 preschool programs, 33 K-8 schools, seven comprehensive high schools, one non-traditional school and an eCampus.

Why is the district considering school closures?

School district officials said they are in "a precarious financial position based on the very real impact of our failed override and declining enrollment."

Dig deeper:

We previously reported on Peoria Unified's override ballot measure. During the November 2025 election, the district sought to exceed its Maintenance and Operation (M&O) budget limit by 15% of the revenue control limit for a period of seven years.

In their informational pamphlet for the failed ballot measure, the district said a 13% override was approved in 2020, and it provided about $33 million of funding annually.

"If approved by voters, the increase to a 15% override would provide approximately $5 million dollars of additional funding," read a portion of the pamphlet. "If the override does not pass, the school district will begin reducing its budget by approximately $11 million beginning in fiscal year 2027, with a total reduction of approximately $33 million dollars taking place over three years."

According to the final results from the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, 22,395 voters, or 51.43%, cast a "no" vote for the override measure.

Have there been other school closures in the Phoenix area?

In recent years, schools have closed in the Phoenix area as a result of decisions made by the governing board.

Timeline:

According to Gilbert Public School's website, they closed Houston Elementary due to low enrollment in 2021.

In 2024, we reported that Paradise Valley Unified School District voted to close two elementary schools and one middle school.

On their website, Phoenix Elementary School District said they closed Paul Laurence Dunbar School and Maie Bartlett Heard Elementary School at the end of the 2024-2025 school year.

The governing boards of Cave Creek Unified School District and Isaac School District also voted to close some of their schools in 2025. Kyrene School District also voted to close some of their schools in December 2025.

What happens now?

As mentioned earlier, no final decisions have been made with regard to the proposed closures.

What's next:

According to the presentation, a website and feedback form will be made available during a feedback window that will start on Jan. 13, and end on March 11. A public hearing and community forum is scheduled for Feb. 19, and a vote on the plan could be held on March 12.