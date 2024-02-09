Paradise Valley parents dismayed as district board votes to close 3 schools

Heartbroken and outraged: that’s how several parents of some Paradise Valley students are feeling, after learning their child’s school will be closing.

After a vote from the Paradise Valley Unified School District's board, Sunset Canyon Elementary, Desert Springs Prep Elementary, and Vista Verde Middle School will shut their doors in July.

"This is not an easy choice. But this is the end of the road. There is no money," said school board member Kerry Baker.

With declining enrollment, the school board says the committee looked at issues like transportation, programs, and neighborhoods when determining which ones to close.

"It seems to be for money reasons, unfortunately, which is hard to take in, and it’s hard for the kids," said one mother, identified only as ‘Karrie.’

Karrie is the mother of two Desert Springs Prep students. Her daughter, a fourth-grader named ‘Zoie,’ will only spend a few more months at the school she loves.

"Scared and confused," said Zoie. "My friends, my teachers, all the things that make this school amazing."

For the past few years, enrollment has declined. Some say vouchers and home prices in the area being too high for young families are to blame, but less students also mean less money from the state. With the trend projected to continue, district leaders say they had to make a difficult decision.

"It breaks my heart to close any school. You don't want to do it, but we have financial responsibilities," said Tony Pantera, another member of the school board. "We have staff we need to pay, and we want to make sure they still want to work here, and that will be on my mind as I vote. That’s all I’m saying."

The district says teachers will not be laid off. Rather, students and staff will be sent to other nearby schools. For students and parents like Ashleigh, however, the change is a difficult one.

"It’s really sad," said Ashleigh. "There’s been a lot of tears in our house, knowing we'll drive by and nobody will be here anymore"

Parents have also criticized what they call a lack of transparency throughout the process. District officials say they will work to transition kids to their new schools.