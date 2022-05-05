Expand / Collapse search

Woman killed family member in their Peoria home, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Brianna Zerth article

Brianna Zerth

PEORIA, Ariz. - A woman has been arrested after she reportedly killed one of her family members in their Peoria home Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers say they visited a residence near 112th Avenue and Diana on a medical call and found the body of a 33-year-old man who had suffered "blunt force trauma."

Investigators identified the suspect as Brianna Zerth, a relative and roommate of the victim.

"At this time, it is unknown why Brianna did this," police said Dina statement.

Authorities did not say how they identified Zerth as a suspect. The victim's name was not released.

The 29-year-old woman was arrested and faces charges including second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and aggravated assault.

More Arizona headlines