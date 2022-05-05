Woman killed family member in their Peoria home, police say
PEORIA, Ariz. - A woman has been arrested after she reportedly killed one of her family members in their Peoria home Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Officers say they visited a residence near 112th Avenue and Diana on a medical call and found the body of a 33-year-old man who had suffered "blunt force trauma."
Investigators identified the suspect as Brianna Zerth, a relative and roommate of the victim.
"At this time, it is unknown why Brianna did this," police said Dina statement.
Authorities did not say how they identified Zerth as a suspect. The victim's name was not released.
The 29-year-old woman was arrested and faces charges including second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and aggravated assault.
