Fire burning near downtown Phoenix along I-10; highway closures in place

SkyFOX spotted a massive fire burning west of downtown Phoenix on the night of May 4.

The fire appears to be burning near the I-10 and 19th Avenue and fire crews are calling it a 2-alarm fire, meaning the Phoenix Fire Department is calling in additional resources.

Both directions on I-10 near 7th Avenue are closed during the firefight. "Eastbound traffic is being diverted to I-17," ADOT says.

