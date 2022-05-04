Phoenix shooting: Police looking for suspect after woman was shot and badly hurt

article

Police officials in Phoenix say they are investigating a shooting that happened on May 4.

The shooting reportedly happened in an area south of 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road. According to a brief statement, officials say officers responded to a shooting call in the area, and when they arrived, they found the victim, identified as an adult woman, with a gunshot wound.

"She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. There are no suspects in custody at this time," read a portion of the statement.

Officials say they expect to provide updates on the shooting on the morning of May 5.

Advertisement

(Click here for the Interactive Map)