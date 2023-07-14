Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: July 14-17

Drivers in the Valley should be aware of closures on US 60, Loop 202, I-17 and more this weekend.

US 60

The eastbound lanes of US 60 will be shut down between Interstate 10 and Loop 101 Price Freeway in the east Valley for a pavement improvement project.

The I-10 ramps to US 60 eastbound will also be closed.

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: Drivers can detour to Loop 202 Santan eastbound, then take Loop 101 northbound to get around the closure. ADOT also recommends taking Loop 202 Red Mountain eastbound to Loop 101 southbound or surface streets like Baseline and Broadway roads.

Loop 202

The westbound lanes of Loop 202 Red Mountain will be closed between Loop 101 and Van Buren/52nd Street for a pavement improvement project.

The following ramps will be closed:

Both Loop 101 ramps to Loop 202 westbound

Northbound Loop 101 ramp to Loop 202 eastbound

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: Drivers can try Loop 101 southbound to US 60 westbound before getting on I-10 to get around the closure. Local traffic can also use surface streets like McDowell Road.

ADOT also says that drivers trying to use Loop 202 to get to Sky Harbor should try local routes like McDowell Road to 44th Street.

I-17

The northbound lanes will be closed between Union Hills Drive and Pinnacle Peak Road for a pavement improvement project.

The following ramps will be closed:

On-ramps at Thunderbird, Greenway and Bell roads

Loop 101 ramps to I-17 NB

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: Drivers can try taking 19th Avenue northbound to get around the closure. Drivers trying to get to Loop 101 should exit early and take surface streets to get to the highway.

I-10 Broadway Curve ramp closures

The following closures will go into effect for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project:

I-10 WB ramp to northbound SR 143

Southbound SR 143 ramp to I-10 WB

I-10 WB on-ramp at Broadway Road

Southbound SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive

Northbound 40th Street between Broadway Road and Raymond Street

Southbound SR 143 will also be restricted to one lane at I-10.

Alternate routes: Drivers can take University Drive to 32nd Street southbound to get on I-10 westbound. Those needing to get to the airport can access it via 24th Street or Buckeye Road.



