Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: Sept. 15-18

Here's the latest round of freeway closures in the Valley this weekend.

I-17

The southbound lanes will be shut down between Pinnacle Peak and Thunderbird roads for a pavement improvement project.

The following ramps will be shut down:

Loop 101 ramps to I-17 SB

I-17 SB on-ramp at Happy Valley Road

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: Drivers can exit early and take 19th Avenue southbound to get around the closure. Loop 101 drivers can detour to 19th or 35th avenues to access Cactus or Thunderbird Road, then reach I-17.

I-10

The I-10 eastbound and westbound ramps to US 60 eastbound in Tempe will be closed for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The I-10 EB HOV lane will be open, but the I-10 EB on-ramp at Broadway road will be closed.

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: Drivers on I-10 westbound can take Loop 202 Santan to Loop 101 northbound to get on US 60. Northbound SR 143 to Loop 202 eastbound to Loop 101 southbound is another possible detour.

-

In Phoenix, I-10 eastbound will be narrowed to three lanes between 32nd and 40th streets.

The following ramps will be closed until late September:

On-ramp at 32nd Street

Off-ramp at 40th Street

US 60

Priest Drive will be closed in both directions at US 60 for bridge work. Drivers can detour to Mill Avenue to get on the freeway,

When: 8 p.m. Friday - 4 p.m. Saturday

Loop 202

The eastbound freeway will be restricted to one lane between Higley and Power roads in Mesa.

When: 5 a.m. Saturday - 5 a.m. Monday

Loop 101

Loop 101 eastbound will be narrowed to three lanes between 7th and 16th streets for a wall construction project.

When. 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday