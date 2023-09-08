Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: Sept. 8-11

Here's the latest round of Phoenix-area freeway closures in effect this weekend.

I-17

The northbound lanes will be shut down between Thunderbird and Pinnacle Peak roads for a pavement improvement project.

The following ramps will be shut down:

Loop 101 ramps to I-17 NB

I-17 NB on-ramps at Dunlap, Peoria and Cactus

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: Drivers can exit early and take surface streets like 19th or 35th Avenue. Loop 101 commuters can also exit early and take streets like Pinnacle Peak Road or Happy Valley to enter I-17.

US 60

A number of ramp closures will be in effect for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project:

US 60 WB ramp to I-10 WB (HOV lane ramp to I-10 will stay open)

US 60 WB on-ramp at Rural Road

US 60 WB off-ramp at Priest Drive

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday

I-10

I-10 will be restricted to three lanes between Broadway and 48th Street for bridge work.

The westbound off-ramp at Broadway will be closed.

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 1 p.m. Saturday

The I-10 eastbound off-ramp at Baseline Road will be closed for construction.

When: 8 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday

SR 143

The SR 143 southbound loop ramp to I-10 EB will be closed.

When: 8 p.m. Friday - 8 a.m. Saturday

Alternate route: Drivers trying to get on I-10 eastbound can enter from Broadway Road.

Loop 202

Loop 202 eastbound will be restricted to one lane in Mesa between Higley and Power roads for freeway maintenance.

When: 5 a.m. Saturday - 5 a.m. Monday; 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. every night Monday - Thursday

Loop 101

The Loop 101 westbound on-ramp will be closed at Scottsdale Road for wall repairs.

When: 12 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday

Alternate route: Drivers can detour to Mayo Boulevard and then take 64th or 56th Street.



