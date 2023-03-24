Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for March 24-27

Heads up, drivers - here's the latest round of freeway closures in the Valley this weekend on I-17, US 60 and I-10.

I-17

The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 will be shut down between Pinnacle Peak Road and Union Hills Drive starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

The following ramps will be closed:

Loop 101 ramps to I-17 SB

SB I-17 ramps to Loop 101

Alternate route: Drivers can exit the freeway early and take Loop 101 eastbound to SR 51 southbound to reach downtown Phoenix. If exiting at Pinnacle Peak Road, drivers can take the frontage road to Deer Valley Road before detouring at 19th or 35th avenues.

US 60

In Mesa, the westbound lanes will be closed between the Loop 202 "SuperRedTan" interchange and Superstition Springs Boulevard starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

The following ramps will be closed:

Loop 202 ramps to US 60 westbound

US 60 WB on-ramps at Ellsworth, Sossaman and Power roads

Alternate routes: Loop 202 Red Mountain and Santan can both be used as detours. Drivers on US 60 can exit early and take Baseline or Southern to get around.

US 60 westbound will also be restricted to two lanes between Dobson and McClintock in Tempe from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

I-10

In Buckeye, Interstate 10 westbound will be narrowed to one lane between Verrado Way and Miller Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

I-10 eastbound will also be restricted to one lane between Miller and Watson roads from 4 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Watson is still closed under I-10.

Closures for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project:

I-10 WB on-ramp to US 60 eastbound from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

I-10 WB on-ramp at Broadway Road

32nd Street northbound between I-10 and Elwood Street starting at 8 p.m. Sunday until 4 a.m. Monday

I-10 WB off-ramp at 32nd Street until April 25

I-10 eastbound will be restricted to one lane between Riggs Road and the Gila River Bridge from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. every night from Monday through Thursday.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory








