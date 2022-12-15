Phoenix area mental health expert shares advice on mental health during the holiday season

News of the death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who was known as the DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, left many people in shock.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Boss' wife, Allison Holker, said. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Mental health can easily be overlooked during the holidays, and experts say this time of the year can be especially hard for those who are struggling.

"It's very much a hard time for a lot of people," said licensed clinical social worker Michael Klinkner. "There's all these expectations that the holidays are supposed to be: this great, fun, joyous time, but for so many people, there's tough memories from their childhood."

Klinkner has tips for those who had a loved one die recently, and this is the first holiday without them, as well as those who had someone die around this time.

"The first thing is just reach out to your support people and people close to you. It's OK to talk about those things," said Klinkner. "Also, if you need to find a mental health provider, most of us at this point do Xoom, some sort of video conferencing."

It is common for people to not seek help before the holidays, but Klinkner says he always sees an uptick in clients right after the new year.

"As far as 'tWitch' Stephen Boss, men's mental health is so put aside, especially during this time of year, because there's that idea of 'I'm supposed to be, like, up on my white horse and providing so much money and doing all the right things during this time,'" said Klinkner.

Experiencing a loss like this isn't easy to cope with, which is why Klinkner suggests continuing old traditions, but also starting new ones.

"Keep the old traditions as much as they make sense," said Klinkner. "So, if the person you loved really loved decorating the Christmas Tree, then decorate the Christmas Tree. If they really loved, like, going to see ZooLights, go to ZooLights. Like, celebrate them. Remember them. Tell stories about them."

Help is available. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

