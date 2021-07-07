Phoenix Basketball Camp opens to young athletes

After no sport activity due to the pandemic, the Tom Kuyper basketball camp held at the Moon Valley Country Club has started this summer for young athletes to build up their basketball skills.

Tom Kuyper is an Arizona State University alum, who played basketball with Head Men's Basketball Coach at Phoenix Christian High School, Ben Stryczek and Kuyper is known for having great basketball camps.

Stryczek says they try to teach team building, sportsmanship, attitude and effort in sports.

Due to the pandemic, the camp has limited the size to only members of the Moon Valley Country Club can attend.

