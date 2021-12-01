Phoenix breaks high temperature record on 1st day of December
PHOENIX - Record-breaking temperatures sound like a thing for the summer months, but on Dec. 1, Phoenix broke a temperature record that was set back in 1949, according to the National Weather Service.
According to the agency, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport reached 85°F during the afternoon hours of Dec. 1. Earlier in the day, temperatures reached 83°F, thus tying the record that was set in 1949.
On Tuesday, temperatures hit 80°F at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, marking the 25th day in November the city has seen temperatures at or above 80°.
