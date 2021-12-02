Chandler man shot after being mistaken for home intruder

A man was shot in Chandler early Wednesday morning after a relative mistook him for a home intruder, police said.

Chandler police said he had locked himself out of an apartment near Arizona Avenue and Warner Road at around 2 a.m. on Dec. 1.

After he managed to get inside, a family member reportedly shot him in the stomach.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.





