Chandler man shot after being mistaken for home intruder
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A man was shot in Chandler early Wednesday morning after a relative mistook him for a home intruder, police said.
Chandler police said he had locked himself out of an apartment near Arizona Avenue and Warner Road at around 2 a.m. on Dec. 1.
After he managed to get inside, a family member reportedly shot him in the stomach.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
More Arizona headlines
- Phoenix City Council approves settlement for woman who spun during botched helicopter mountain rescue
- Queen Creek man sentenced to prison for posting sex videos of ex-partner
- It's package delivery time during the holidays – authorities offer tips to prevent porch thefts
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement