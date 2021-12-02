Expand / Collapse search

Chandler man shot after being mistaken for home intruder

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man shot by family member after being mistaken for intruder

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A man was shot in Chandler early Wednesday morning after a relative mistook him for a home intruder, police said.

Chandler police said he had locked himself out of an apartment near Arizona Avenue and Warner Road at around 2 a.m. on Dec. 1.

After he managed to get inside, a family member reportedly shot him in the stomach. 

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.


 