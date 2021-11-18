HMSHost: Sky Harbor Airport concession workers, baristas go on strike

As Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport prepares for a busy holiday travel season, some of its workers are going on strike.

The workers with HMSHost, a vendor that operates many of the restaurants and coffee shops inside the terminals, say that after four years of negotiations, they have had enough and voted on Nov. 18 to strike. The workers' union had been in negotiations with HMSHost since 2017.

Concession workers are picketing outside of Terminal 4 to demand a new contract with better pay and benefits.

"We are not being heard. We're not being respected, and frankly, we're just not getting the things that we have worked for and that we've earned," said Victoria Stahl, who works at a barista at the Starbucks in Terminal 4. "It's just become very clear that we've gotten to a point where the things that we are asking for are falling on deaf ears with the company, with HMS."

HMSHost says it is trying to keep bars and restaurants open during the strike using managers and temporary employees. Restaurants will serve limited menu items, and more self-pay stations and vending machines will be added.

The strike is expected to last at least until the Monday after Thanksgiving.

"I just feel like they don't care about us, and we are making still money for them," said Lucia Salinas, a cook at the airport.

When the strike begins, it will impact travellers in all of Sky Harbor's two terminals, as a result of restaurants and concessions that will be closed. The workers say they are seeking a new contract that includes fair raises, affordable health insurance, company-paid retirement contribution, and protections for workers' tips.

"It feels disrespectful, we feel insulted, and it's time that we stand up to this company that we deserve, not just the wages, and the hours, and the benefits, but respect on the job," said Ari Berrong-Hueer.

"It's literally life or death for some of my coworkers, you know," said Stahl. "I have coworkers who have put off cancer treatments because insurance is expensive already, but with the co-pays and they don't get paid enough to, you know, pay for that, you're literally choosing between groceries or, you know, getting chemotherapy."

HMSHost officials say they are offering 12% wage increases and enhanced benefits, including paying 90% of their employee's health care costs. Company officials also issued a new statement on Nov. 21, which reads:

Unite Here Local 11’s decision to strike only serves to hurt the traveling public and the HMSHost associates who continue to work during this difficult time. We are doing whatever it takes to minimize any inconvenience over this busy holiday travel time and have supplemented services with managers, temporary employees, and associates from other HMSHost locations, as well as increased our offerings of fresh, pre-packaged food items and self-pay stations. HMSHost has proposed best-in-class benefits and wage increases with enduring changes. We remain committed to shaping our industry and the communities we serve through diversity, outreach, and advocacy.

Workers calling for the strike say it is still not enough, because they feel not all of their demands are being met.

"I love my work. I love to be a cook. I like to serve to our guests and give them what they deserve, and that is why I am still there for 17 years. I am not going to quit because this company doesn’t want to give me this," said Salinas.

This isn't the first showing of outrage by the airport restaurants workers and baristas – in mid-September, dozens of employees walked off the job and marched with signs outside of Terminal 4. They said they were angry that they had to deal with severe staffing shortages as the travel industry rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic.

