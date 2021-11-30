Phoenix reaches 80°F once again, breaks November heat record set in 1949

Phoenix is set to finish a warmer than usual month of November.

According to FOX 10 Weather Forecaster Kristy Siefkin, temperatures hit 80°F (27°C) on Nov. 30 at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, marking the 25th day this month the city has seen temperatures at or above 80°.

If the temperature is confirmed by officials with NWS, this will officially break a record set in November 1949, when the city saw 24 days of 80 degrees or warmer temperatures.

The warm weather in Phoenix is expected to extend into at least early December, with a high of 82 F (28 C) predicted on Wednesday and 80 on Thursday, weather service officials said.

Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, said La Nina climate conditions have emerged for the second consecutive year and that brings drier and warmer winter weather.

