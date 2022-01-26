Phoenix car crash sends three kids to the hospital; police are investigating

Several people, including children, were critically hurt in a Phoenix crash on Wednesday afternoon, the fire department said.

The crash happened near 34th Way and Bell Road. Three children and a woman were badly hurt and rushed to the hospital.

"When crews arrived on the scene they found 2 cars involved with a total of 5 patients," the fire department said.

The Phoenix Police Department will be investigating the crash. There's no word on what led up to the crash.

The victims are:

Female, 19, in critical condition

Male, 8, in critical condition

Male, 4, in critical condition

Male, 13, in stable condition

The fifth victim refused to be checked out and didn't want to be hospitalized.

