Phoenix car crash sends three kids to the hospital; police are investigating
PHOENIX - Several people, including children, were critically hurt in a Phoenix crash on Wednesday afternoon, the fire department said.
The crash happened near 34th Way and Bell Road. Three children and a woman were badly hurt and rushed to the hospital.
"When crews arrived on the scene they found 2 cars involved with a total of 5 patients," the fire department said.
The Phoenix Police Department will be investigating the crash. There's no word on what led up to the crash.
The victims are:
- Female, 19, in critical condition
- Male, 8, in critical condition
- Male, 4, in critical condition
- Male, 13, in stable condition
The fifth victim refused to be checked out and didn't want to be hospitalized.
