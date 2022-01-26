Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix car crash sends three kids to the hospital; police are investigating

By FOX 10 Staff
Several people, including children, were critically hurt in a Phoenix crash on Wednesday afternoon near 34th Way and Bell Road.

PHOENIX - Several people, including children, were critically hurt in a Phoenix crash on Wednesday afternoon, the fire department said.

The crash happened near 34th Way and Bell Road. Three children and a woman were badly hurt and rushed to the hospital.

"When crews arrived on the scene they found 2 cars involved with a total of 5 patients," the fire department said.

The Phoenix Police Department will be investigating the crash. There's no word on what led up to the crash.

The victims are:

  • Female, 19, in critical condition
  • Male, 8, in critical condition
  • Male, 4, in critical condition
  • Male, 13, in stable condition

The fifth victim refused to be checked out and didn't want to be hospitalized.

