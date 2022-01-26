Rollover crash in north Phoenix snaps utility pole, leaving hundreds without power

Police are investigating a rollover crash near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird early Wednesday morning that knocked out power to hundreds of people in the neighborhood.

Video from the scene showed a car that collided into a power pole - shearing it in half - before landing upside down.

This is the second time in six months that the area had lost power from a car accident.

One woman said she heard a loud noise before the power went out.

"Smoke, lots of smoke," she said.

According to the APS outage map, around 425 residents lost power. The utility is hoping to have it back on by 12:15 p.m.

Authorities have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.

