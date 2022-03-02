Phoenix crash kills 80-year-old man; suspect believed to be speeding, impaired

article

An 80-year-old man was killed in a Phoenix crash, police say, and the person who rear-ended him may have been impaired.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near Cave Creek Road and 12th Street on March 2 when Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole says a 21-year-old man was driving his truck fast on Cave Creek Road and rear-ended the car of Terence Quinlan.

Quinlan was rushed to the hospital where he died. The man driving the truck was taken to the hospital and is going to be OK.

An investigation shows the driver might have been impaired, Cole says. He hasn't been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: