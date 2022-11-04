Phoenix FD: Crash involving 3 cars along State Route 51 sends 5 to local hospitals

Officials say five people, including three minors, were taken to the hospital following a crash along State Route 51 near Downtown Phoenix.

The crash happened in the area of the 51's interchange with Loop 202, according to Phoenix Fire officials.

"When crews arrived on the scene, they found three vehicles involved with one on its side and smoking," read a portion of a brief statement by fire officials.

In all, fire crews say two women, both 28 years old, were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The minors were also taken to the hospital, but in stable condition.

An investigation by DPS is underway, according to fire officials. The crash also caused significant traffic backup on southbound State Route 51.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news