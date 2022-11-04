State Route 85 closed near Buckeye following deadly crash

DPS officials say crews are at the scene of a deadly crash along State Route 85 in the far West Valley.

The crash reportedly happened in the area of State Route 85 and Southern Avenue, and DPS officials say it involved a semi truck and a motorcycle. The person who died was on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

According to ADOT officials, the highway is closed in both directions at this time, and there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

