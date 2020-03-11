Phoenix Fire: 3 people, including child, injured in crash involving multiple vehicles
PHOENIX - Firefighters are at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision Tuesday night.
According to Phoenix Fire Department Captain Kenny Overton, the crash happened in the area of 98th Avenue and Lower Buckeye. A pediatric patient was taken to a local pediatric trauma facility, while two other adults were taken to an area facility in stable condition.
Cpt. Overton says Phoenix Police investigators will look into the cause of the crash.