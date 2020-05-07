Phoenix Fire officials remember life of retired firefighter who died in hospice care

article

Officials with Phoenix Fire are calling the death of a retired firefighter on Tuesday a "line of duty death."

According to a post made on the department's unverified Facebook page, David Mathis died in hospice care. Mathis was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma in 2007.

Fire officials say Mathis was granted one of the first Accidental Disability Retirement awards for cancer in 2008.

Dave was a long time firefighter who served most of his career on Engine 15 and Engine 26.

According to the City of Phoenix website, Engine 15 is based out of a fire station near 43rd and Grand Avenues, and Engine 26 is based out of a fire station near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Mathis, according to a photo posted by the United Phoenix Firefighters, Local 493, was born in June of 1978, making him 41 at the time of his death.