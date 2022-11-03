Phoenix firefighter remembered after dying in US 93 crash near Kingman: 'Humble and hardworking'

The Phoenix Fire Department is in mourning after one of its firefighters died in a car accident near Kingman, authorities announced on Nov. 3.

Chris Carter died on Sept. 23 after a crash on US 93 at the age of 35. His memorial has been set for 10 a.m. on Nov. 10 at Christ's Church of the Valley in Peoria.

No other details were released about the deadly collision.

Carter, who had been working for Phoenix Fire for more than three years, was a former member of the Arizona Rattlers and played as wide receiver during their championship run in 2012.

"Chris will always be remembered for his humble and hardworking attitude," fire officials said in a statement.

Carter was inducted into the Cal Aggie Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019 after setting several football records at UC Davis.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Chris Carter (Phoenix Fire Department)

