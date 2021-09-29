Phoenix man dead after being struck by a car; driver arrested for DUI

A man is dead following a crash in Phoenix on Wednesday night, the police department said.

The unidentified man was in the roadway just before 7 p.m. when he was hit near 21st Avenue and Bell Road, said Sgt. Ann Justus with Phoenix Police.

"When officers arrived, they located an adult male in the roadway. The male was pronounced deceased on scene by the Phoenix Fire Department," Sgt. Justus says. "The vehicle remained on scene and the driver is cooperating with investigators."

Police said the victim will be identified once the family has been notified.

On Thursday, police said detectives developed probable cause to arrest the driver, 25-year-old Angel Aguilar-Hernandez, for aggravated DUI.

Angel Aguilar-Hernandez

