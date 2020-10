A 62-year-old man has died after being hit by a car near 31st Place and Thomas, Phoenix police said on Oct. 9.

The overnight crash happened a 1 a.m. Friday morning. The victim had been crossing Thomas Road when a 23-year-old man driving eastbound hit him, police said.

Investigators say the driver showed signs of impairment.

The investigation is ongoing.

