Phoenix Police investigate deadly shooting near 27th Ave. and McDowell Rd.
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting after a man died.
Police say a man in his 30s was shot in the chest early Monday morning. He began going door to door looking for help but died before anyone could arrive.
Officers were called to the scene near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road by someone who was worried that the banging on the door was a robbery attempt.
No other details have been provided at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.