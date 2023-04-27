Phoenix Police looking for 7th sexual assault victim; suspect indicted on multiple felonies

Officials with the Phoenix Police Department held a joint news conference with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office in regards to a man who is linked to a number of sexual assault incidents.

According to a news release provided by Phoenix Police officials, investigators were looking into an ‘extremely violent sexual assault’ in June of 2022, and evidence at the time indicated that the case may be related to another case that was under investigation.

"Detectives were able to identify a suspect, and arrest 25-year-old Tyler Munguia in connection with the two crimes," read a portion of the statement. "As the investigation progressed, detectives gathered evidence, including video evidence, that lead them believe there were five additional victims."

According to investigators, all but one of the victims were identified, located, and agreed to help in the prosecution of Munguia.

"In April 2023, a Grand Jury handed up an indictment against Munguia on 59 felony charges, including sexual assault and kidnapping related to the six victims," read a portion of the statement.

Tyler Munguia

We first reported on Tyler Munguia in July 2022. At the time, we reported that the Chandler man was accused of abducting and sexually assaulting several women.

According to court documents at the time, at least two people were targeted. In April 2022, Munguia allegedly sought out a prostitute, and allegedly held the victim at knife point, bound her wrists, legs, and put a bag over her head. After this, Munguia allegedly took her back to his home, located in the area of McClintock and Ray in Chandler.

Court documents allege that Munguia sexually assaulted the victim, and released her at after a 10-hour ordeal. The victim went to police, and allege that five other prostitutes had similar incidents involving Munguia, but hadn't reported the crimes.

"This is a big one," he committed a lot of violent acts. so having him behind bars is a help to the community," said Edward DeCastro with the Phoenix Police Department, during the news conference on April 27.

Police looking for 7th victim

Two necklaces reportedly worn by the seventh victim in a string of sexual assault incidents linked to Tyler Munguia (Photo Courtesy: Phoenix Police)

Almost a year after Munguia's arrest, police say they are asking for help from the public to identify a 7th victim whose was allegedly assaulted sexually on video.

"The only thing we have on her at this point: two necklaces that she's wearing. A necklace that says Angel, and a charm or pendant. She is a White or Hispanic female. 18-22 years old, red or auburn hair that could be a wig. If anybody has any information, we want to make sure she's OK, get her resources," said Edward DeCastro with the Phoenix Police Department, during the news conference on April 27.

Anyone with information should contact Phoenix Police.