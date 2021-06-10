Phoenix Police: Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide

article

A man and woman are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in west Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to a home near 91st Avenue and McDowell Road at 10 p.m. on June 9 and found a man and woman with gunshot wounds outside of the residence.

The man, 26-year-old Cristian Galvez Chairez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman, 26-year-old Stephanie Saldana, was transported to a hospital where she later died.

Investigators say witnesses reported that the couple was in a relationship and were arguing when Chairez shot Saldana before shooting himself.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

