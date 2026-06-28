Phoenix Police officer shoots dog after being bit during investigation, PD says

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
8
Red Flag Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Coconino Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Northern Gila County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MDT until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Wind Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim

Phoenix Police officer shoots dog after being bit during investigation, PD says

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 28, 2026 4:22 PM MST
Published June 28, 2026 4:22 PM MST

The Brief

    • Phoenix Police officers were leaving a burglary call near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road around 3 a.m. on June 28 when a man flagged them down to report an unknown person in his yard.
    • A homeowner gave officers permission to search a neighboring backyard for the suspect and was asked to keep the dogs inside, but two dogs escaped the home while an officer was in the yard.
    • One dog reportedly bit an officer and lunged at him again after he broke free, prompting the officer to shoot the dog, which survived and was taken to a veterinary hospital.

PHOENIX - A Phoenix Police officer shot a dog early Sunday morning after it reportedly bit him and lunged at him again after the officer broke free, the department said.

What we know:

The June 28 shooting happened around 3 a.m. near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road.

"Officers were leaving a burglary call near 8th Avenue and Atlanta Avenue when they were flagged down by an adult male. He told officers he saw an unknown person enter his yard and believed it might be related to the earlier burglary," the police department said. "Officers exited their vehicle and approached a neighboring home, requesting permission to access the backyard to continue the investigation. The homeowner agreed and was asked to keep the dogs inside."

While the officer was in the backyard, two dogs got out of the home and that's when the alleged bite happened. The officer broke free from the first bite, but said the dog lunged at him again and that's when the officer shot the dog.

"The officer was transported to the hospital for medical treatment related to the dog bite. The dog was struck by the gunfire and taken to a veterinary hospital. As of this morning, the dog is alive," police said.

Map of the area where the incident happened

The Source

  • The Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews