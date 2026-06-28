Phoenix Police officer shoots dog after being bit during investigation, PD says

The Brief Phoenix Police officers were leaving a burglary call near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road around 3 a.m. on June 28 when a man flagged them down to report an unknown person in his yard. A homeowner gave officers permission to search a neighboring backyard for the suspect and was asked to keep the dogs inside, but two dogs escaped the home while an officer was in the yard. One dog reportedly bit an officer and lunged at him again after he broke free, prompting the officer to shoot the dog, which survived and was taken to a veterinary hospital.



A Phoenix Police officer shot a dog early Sunday morning after it reportedly bit him and lunged at him again after the officer broke free, the department said.

What we know:

The June 28 shooting happened around 3 a.m. near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road.

"Officers were leaving a burglary call near 8th Avenue and Atlanta Avenue when they were flagged down by an adult male. He told officers he saw an unknown person enter his yard and believed it might be related to the earlier burglary," the police department said. "Officers exited their vehicle and approached a neighboring home, requesting permission to access the backyard to continue the investigation. The homeowner agreed and was asked to keep the dogs inside."

While the officer was in the backyard, two dogs got out of the home and that's when the alleged bite happened. The officer broke free from the first bite, but said the dog lunged at him again and that's when the officer shot the dog.

"The officer was transported to the hospital for medical treatment related to the dog bite. The dog was struck by the gunfire and taken to a veterinary hospital. As of this morning, the dog is alive," police said.

Map of the area where the incident happened