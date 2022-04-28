Phoenix PD releases body camera video showing ambush that wounded female officer

Police officials in Phoenix have released new details surrounding a shooting on April 14 that left a 40-year-old female officer wounded while on duty.

The shooting, which happened at a convenience store near Cave Creek and Beardsley Roads, left officer Denise Bruce-Jones wounded. The officer, according to earlier statements by police officials, was hit at least once in the stomach.

In the aftermath of the shooting, a Blue Alert was issued for the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan. The alert was subsequently canceled, and Cowan was arrested following a barricade situation in Scottsdale on April 17.

The barricade situation happened at a home that we have since learned was operating as an Airbnb. We have reached out to the home's owner for comment, but the owner has yet to respond/

Police release additional details on case

In a Critical Incident Briefing video released to Phoenix Police's YouTube page on April 28, officials released 911 call and body camera video surrounding the initial shooting.

"Two officers responded to [the scene] to speak with a woman who called the police about her suicidal boyfriend, the 35-year-old male suspect," the video's narrator read. "The woman told the officer she came to the gas station to make a report, because she was afraid there would be a violent confrontation between the suspect and police if they came to where the couple was staying."

"I just left in the car. He's trying to kill himself. I don't know. He's being crazy," the victim said, in the 911 call.

"OK. We'll get the cops out there," a 911 operator replied.

"I think if the cops show up there, it's gonna be – it's not gonna be good for – I don't think it's gonna go good," the victim said, in a later portion of the 911 call.

Cowan, according to officials, later went to the gas station where the shooting happened. By that time, two officers were interviewing the victim.

"Oh my god, that's him," the victim was heard saying in body camera video taken by Bruce-Jones, as the victim saw the car Cowan was driving.

"The female officer started to approach the suspect's vehicle when he raised a gun and shot her, causing her to fall to the ground," the video narrator said.

"Come out of the--" Bruce-Jone was heard saying, just prior to shots being fired from the car.

"The male officer took cover and returned fire. The suspect then started shooting at the male officer, missing him, and striking a vehicle and the building behind him," the video narrator said.

In the body camera video released by police, shots were seen hitting a window at the convenience store, near where the male officer was returning fire at Cowan.

There are no dashboard camera video in the case, because Phoenix Police does not currently use in-car camera systems.

"The suspect took off from the scene, abandoned his vehicle, and called an associate to pick him up," the video narrator said.

Police transferred Cowan from the hospital to jail on April 25, but police officials subsequently revealed that Cowan was taken back to the hospital for monitoring.

"During the booking process at the jail, it was determined Cowan needed to return to the hospital for monitoring," read a statement released by Phoenix Police Sergeant Andy Williams on the morning of April 26. "He was not officially turned over to MCSO custody before that occurred."

We have reached out to officials with MCSO on Cowan's condition as of April 28, and they say Cowan is still at the hospital.

Other arrests made in connection with shooting

Police officials have also arrested three other people in connection with the case. They include Cowan's ex-girlfriend, 33-year-old Nicole Montalbano. The two others, identified as 41-year-old Michael Hankins and 35-year-old Caroline Coster, are accused by police officials of helping Cowan evade authorities between April 14 and 17.

According to court documents, Hankins admitted to allowing Cowan to stay at his home, before renting and paying for an Airbnb in Scottsdale for Cowan. That Airbnb was where the subsequent barricade happened. Hankins reportedly also bought Cowan food, as well as a pre-paid cellphone.

Hankins also admitted he received emergency alerts of Cowan being wanted by police, but stated he did not realize it was the same person. Hankins is being held without bail.