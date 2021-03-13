Phoenix Police searching for missing 77-year-old man

article

A Silver Alert was issued by the Department of Public Safety on Saturday, March 13 after Phoenix Police announced a 77-year-old man is missing.

Werner Schager was last seen near 38th Street and Bell Road on Saturday morning. "Werner has a medical condition that may cause him to appear confused and disoriented," says Phoenix Police.

He was last seen wearing a blue and gray jacket with brown shoes. Schager also has a large scar on the left side of his head, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or nick.hutchens@phoenix.gov. After hours reports can be made to Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.