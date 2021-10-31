Phoenix trick-or-treaters enjoy Halloween festivities once again as pandemic eases

A sign of restored normalcy.

Halloween trick-or-treating on Sunday looked quite a bit different than it did last year during the COVID-19 pandemic with more kids out and about and parents more comfortable allowing them to come in contact with neighbors.

There are some families who brought back traditions they started during the pandemic just for the sake of having created innovative contraptions last year and being a major hit.

Halloween candy was being dropped into children's baskets without them even having to ring a doorbell or threaten a trick.

The masterminds behind it all was the father-son team, Randy and Tommy Blunt, who constructed the treat dispenser last year during the pandemic.

"It was a pretty long weekend. We pretty much just sat down, had some different wood planks, nailed them together, and got our conveyor thing running," Tommy explained.

They take turns operating a hand drill to move the conveyor belt along.

Dozens of kids and adults showed up for their treats, showing off costumes, from ghosts and witches to princesses and pigs.

Trick or treater Tyler said, "I’m Steve from Blues Clues. Another said, "I’m Hermione Granger from Harry Potter."

While dressing up is fun and all, at the end of the day, there’s really only one thing these kids really want.

"Candy. I like candy, we both love candy," the kids said.

All across the Valley, Halloween was celebrated, even days before.

On Oct. 29, two Gilbert homes were decked out and had many visitors. One had spooky decorations while the other was more Disney-themed.

On Saturday, kids got to experience the spooky holiday a day early in downtown Mesa as businesses handed out sweet treats.

