Phoenix Union High School District postpones winter sports, ends fall sports due to COVID-19

Student-athletes with one Phoenix school district will feel the impact the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has taken on their sports.

According to a statement released by officials with the Phoenix Union High School District, the district is postponing the start of its 2020 winter sports season. In addition, the district will formally end its fall sports season, starting on Nov. 16.

Officials say the decision was made after data showed significant increases in community spread of COVID-19 across ZIP codes served by the district in recent weeks.

"We know our student-athletes want to return to competition, and we share in their disappointment with this delay," read a portion of the statement. "As we continue to monitor the community spread of COVID-19, we hope to meet the benchmarks needed for a safe return."

In recent weeks, schools have been forced to make adjustments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with several high schools closing due to an alarming jump in the number of cases and positivity rates.

Players react

For many coaches and players, the decision by Phoenix Union High School District was a big disappointment. That is especially true for some senior players, as the decision marks an early end to their high school football careers.

"When I first heard the news, I was heartbroken," said high school senior Thomas Corniea. "It is my senior year. I need to get filmed, and I have a love for the game like no other."

"My heart breaks for our seniors, but on the flip side, it is a blessing we get to play at all considering what is going on across the county," said Alhambra High School Football Coach Chris Crockett.

For the Alhambra Lions, they played their second and final football game of the year on Nov. 13. It has been anything but normal this football season, as practices were limited after someone on the team tested positive for COVID-19.

"So we started, and we had to stop. Then we started, and then they cancelled the season," said Crockett.

District leadership will continue to monitor cases every two weeks, and will later determine whether it is safe to resume winter conditioning.

However, for Corniea, it's game over for his high school football career.

"It definitely builds character, because we’re having season cut short, having everything stop, go, stop, go," said Corniea.

"You know, football is a game, and it is very, very important to me and the team, but with all this illness going around the country, it’s life-and-death, so we get to have a game tonight and we’re gonna enjoy it for all it’s worth," said Crockett.

