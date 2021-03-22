Phoenix Union High School District students return to classrooms for the first time since 2020

On March 22, thousands of students across the state set foot on their school campuses for the first time in quite a while, and among them are students with the Phoenix Union High School District.

There were feelings of excitement and anxiety on campus, with some students feeling those back-to-school butterflies as they return to the classroom after an entire year of remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was nervous coming back on campus," said Brianna Mejia, a senior at Central High School.

For those who've returned, they say it felt like a new beginning.

"Just the connection," said Central High School Principal Leticia Avalso. "I’m a people person. I love kids. I love having the conversations. Definitely happy to have those conversations today, especially during lunchtime."

Across the Phoenix Union High School District, about 75% of students decided to stay virtual.

"Our families know there is still a high transmission rate and high community spread, and they take that into consideration as well," said Richard Franco with the Phoenix Union High School District.

In recent weeks, the percent positivity rate for COVID-19 in the district has steadily declined and is now below 8%. In addition, nearly two-thirds of teachers and staff are vaccinated.

At the end of the school year, officials are planning to hold in-person ceremonies for graduating seniors.

"I'm very happy because last year, seniors weren’t able to get to have that, so then I’m able to have that feeling of walking and stuff, and feel accomplished that I actually completed that goal," said Mejia.

District officials say school sports, clubs and activities are also back.

