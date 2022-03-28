Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix woman killed in Flagstaff collision involving train, police say

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Flagstaff
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police in Flagstaff say a Phoenix woman has died following a pedestrian crash in the northern Arizona city over the weekend.

In a statement released on March 28, officials said the crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. on March 27, in the area of Beaver Street and Route 66 in Downtown Flagstaff. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Larilynn Ben.

"[Ben] was attempting to cross between cars of a stopped Amtrak train and came out on the tracks in front of an eastbound BNSF train," read a portion of the statement. "The train engineer repeatedly blew the train’s horn. [Ben] then tried to turn around and go back through the stopped Amtrak train, but was too late."

Ben, according to officials, was declared dead at the scene.

