Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
7
Dust Storm Warning
until MON 1:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Dust Storm Warning
from MON 1:13 PM MST until MON 2:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM MST until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

25K M30 pills, heroin, meth, cocaine and guns seized by Mesa Police; 2 men arrested

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Image 1 of 2

Two men were arrested after police seized a large number of drugs and weapons from homes in Phoenix and Mesa.

PHOENIX - Two men were arrested after police seized illegal drugs and weapons from homes in Phoenix and Mesa.

According to Mesa Police, officers assigned to the "Violent Crime Reduction Project" learned that 52-year-old Anthony Vega was selling drugs out of his home near Broadway Road and Mesa Drive.

"[Anthony] Vega admitted to having multiple quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, and blue m-30 pills inside the residence," police said in a news release. "Vega also admitted to his intent to sell the illegal drugs."

Inside the home, police found:

  • 43.7 grams of heroin
  • 37.2 grams of meth
  • 4.4 grams of cocaine
  • 23.1 grams of blue M30 pills
  • $5,440 in cash
  • 2 weapons

Police said another man who was at the home, 32-year-old Oscar Arrez, also admitted to selling drugs out of his home in Phoenix near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road.

After serving a search warrant there, police found 15,000 blue M30 pills, 12 guns – two of which were reported stolen, and $4,250 in cash.

Vega and Arrez were arrested and booked into jail. They are both accused of multiple drug and weapons charges.

Anthony Vega and Oscar Arrez mugshots

Anthony Vega (left) and Oscar Arrez

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.