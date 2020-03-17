Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix Zoo closes its doors temporarily amid coronavirus pandemic

By FOX 10 Staff
Coronavirus
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of what a coronavirus looks like ( Photo Courtesy: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention )

PHOENIX - Officials with Phoenix Zoo say they are closing down as a temporary measure due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, zoo officials say they will close on Wednesday, March 18, and will remain closed until further notice. All pre-purchased admission tickets will be honored when the zoo reopens.

Zoo officials also say they will offer live educational programming, virtual safaris and photos and video of animals, behind-the-scenes caretaking by keepers, and in-depth stories of the zoo and its animals.

