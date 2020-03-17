Phoenix Zoo closes its doors temporarily amid coronavirus pandemic

article

Officials with Phoenix Zoo say they are closing down as a temporary measure due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, zoo officials say they will close on Wednesday, March 18, and will remain closed until further notice. All pre-purchased admission tickets will be honored when the zoo reopens.

Zoo officials also say they will offer live educational programming, virtual safaris and photos and video of animals, behind-the-scenes caretaking by keepers, and in-depth stories of the zoo and its animals.

Additional Resources

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Advertisement

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

LIVE MAP: This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html (Spanish Version/Versión en Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

Related Stories

Flagstaff closes bars, gyms, theaters amid coronavirus pandemic

Arizona Snowbowl suspending operations amid coronavirus outbreak

Bashas', Food City, AJ's grocery stores opening early for seniors amid COVID-19 outbreak

Uber, Lyft suspending shared ride options in response to coronavirus