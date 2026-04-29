Pickup truck crashes into Phoenix home

The Brief A pickup truck crashed into the front of a home on April 29 near 13th Avenue and Buckeye Road. No one inside the home was hurt. Police say impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.



No one was hurt when a pickup truck crashed into the front of a Phoenix home on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The Phoenix Police Department says officers on April 29 responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed into an apartment near 13th Avenue and Buckeye Road just before 5 a.m.

Once at the scene, officers found a white pickup truck that crashed into the building. The driver was still inside the truck. He was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

No one inside the home was hurt.

What we don't know:

The driver wasn't identified.

What's next:

Police say impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

"Any potential charges will be decided when the investigation is complete," police said.

Map of area where the crash happened: