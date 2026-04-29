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Pickup truck crashes into Phoenix home

By and
Updated  April 29, 2026 8:47am MST
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
Neighbor reacts after truck crashes into Phoenix home

Neighbor reacts after truck crashes into Phoenix home

No one was seriously hurt when a pickup truck crashed into a Phoenix home on April 29 near 13th Avenue and Buckeye Road. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the latest.

The Brief

    • A pickup truck crashed into the front of a home on April 29 near 13th Avenue and Buckeye Road.
    • No one inside the home was hurt.
    • Police say impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

PHOENIX - No one was hurt when a pickup truck crashed into the front of a Phoenix home on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The Phoenix Police Department says officers on April 29 responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed into an apartment near 13th Avenue and Buckeye Road just before 5 a.m.

Once at the scene, officers found a white pickup truck that crashed into the building. The driver was still inside the truck. He was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

No one inside the home was hurt.

Truck crashes into front of Phoenix home

Truck crashes into front of Phoenix home

A pickup truck crashed into the front of a home on April 29 near 13th Avenue and Buckeye Road. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the details.

What we don't know:

The driver wasn't identified.

What's next:

Police say impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

"Any potential charges will be decided when the investigation is complete," police said.

Map of area where the crash happened:

The Source: The Phoenix Police and Fire Departments

PhoenixNews