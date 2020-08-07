Pinal County correctional sergeant accused of kidnapping, sexual assault

A correctional sergeant for the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence was arrested Aug. 6 on multiple charges of sexual assault, kidnapping and sexual abuse, officials say.

Jason McClelland was booked into jail on Thursday by the Arizona Department of Corrections' Criminal Investigations Unit, according to a news release.

"The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry does not tolerate inappropriate conduct by its staff or offenders under supervision, and supports prosecution to the fullest extent of the law," officials said in the release.

Details about McClelland's case have not been released yet.

