Pinal County Sheriff's Office sends warning to community to look out for child sex abuse suspect

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who they got an "emergency report" on regarding the alleged sexual exploitation of children.

On June 1, 39-year-old James Ibach was reported to investigators and a search warrant was done at his Arizona City home where "multiple devices owned by Ibach" were found "containing hundreds of child sexual abuse material."

39-year-old James Ibach

The sheriff's office says Ibach was tipped off to what he was being investigated for by "those close to him." So, he reportedly left by the time they got to his home.

"Ibach poses an imminent and dangerous threat to children. If seen, do not contact or approach him," the sheriff's office warns.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Pinal County Sheriff's Office at 520-866-5111.