Plane makes emergency landing in west Valley field
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - No one was hurt when a plane landed in a field on Friday in the west Valley.
What we know:
The Phoenix Fire Department says crews responded to reports of a plane crash near 99th and Southern Avenues at around 12 p.m. on May 23.
"Crews arrived on scene to a plane that landed safely in a field and both passengers on board are uninjured and refused treatment and transportation," Capt. Daniel Lee said.
What we don't know:
It's unknown what caused the pilot to land the plane in the field.