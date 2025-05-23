Expand / Collapse search

Plane makes emergency landing in west Valley field

Updated  May 23, 2025 12:48pm MST
    • A small airplane landed in a field on May 23 near 99th and Southern Avenues.
    • No one on board the plane was hurt.
    • The reason for the emergency landing is unknown.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - No one was hurt when a plane landed in a field on Friday in the west Valley.

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews responded to reports of a plane crash near 99th and Southern Avenues at around 12 p.m. on May 23.

"Crews arrived on scene to a plane that landed safely in a field and both passengers on board are uninjured and refused treatment and transportation," Capt. Daniel Lee said.

It's unknown what caused the pilot to land the plane in the field.

