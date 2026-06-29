Pocket Fire latest; SCOTUS ruling not expected to impact Arizona | Nightly Roundup

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Pocket Fire still growing north of Sedona; Arizona not expected to be affected by SCOTUS mail-in ballot ruling; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, June 29, 2026.

1. Latest on the Pocket Fire

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2. Arizona police officers encounter surprise

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3. Deadly East Valley shooting under investigation

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4. SCOTUS ruling on mail-in ballots won't affect Arizona

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5. Where to celebrate 4th of July this year

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