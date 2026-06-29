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Pocket Fire latest; SCOTUS ruling not expected to impact Arizona | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published June 29, 2026 7:03 PM MST
Published June 29, 2026 7:03 PM MST
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PHOENIX - Pocket Fire still growing north of Sedona; Arizona not expected to be affected by SCOTUS mail-in ballot ruling; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, June 29, 2026.

1. Latest on the Pocket Fire

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Pocket Fire grows to 11,000+ acres as winds complicate firefighting efforts
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Pocket Fire grows to 11,000+ acres as winds complicate firefighting efforts

The Pocket Fire has expanded to over 11,000 acres north of Sedona. Officials have placed several communities, including Kachina Village and Forest Highlands, under voluntary evacuation notices.

 

2. Arizona police officers encounter surprise

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Crops and robbers: Arizona cops seize RV full of stolen corn
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Crops and robbers: Arizona cops seize RV full of stolen corn

Think twice before picking corn off the side of the road — a quick stop to grab a few ears ended up costing an Arizona driver their RV.

3. Deadly East Valley shooting under investigation

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Quadruple shooting in Mesa neighborhood leaves 2 dead
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Quadruple shooting in Mesa neighborhood leaves 2 dead

Four people were shot on Sunday night near Lindsay and Brown roads, leaving two of them dead, police said.

4. SCOTUS ruling on mail-in ballots won't affect Arizona

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Supreme Court ballot decision will not change AZ election deadlines: here's why
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Supreme Court ballot decision will not change AZ election deadlines: here's why

A major Supreme Court decision allows states to count late-arriving mail-in ballots, but the ruling has no impact on Arizona, due to the state's strict deadlines.

5. Where to celebrate 4th of July this year

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Celebrate July 4th in Phoenix and across Arizona: Where to see fireworks, celebrations - 2026
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Celebrate July 4th in Phoenix and across Arizona: Where to see fireworks, celebrations - 2026

Looking for places to celebrate the 4th of July? Here's a list of events in areas across Arizona that are holding some dazzling Independence Day celebrations for 2026.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Cooler temps expected this week for the Valley
Cooler temps expected this week for the Valley

Cooler temps expected this week for the Valley

We are expecting temperatures to drop to the low 100s through Wednesday, before things start warming back up again.

Get the Full Forecast

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