Pocket Fire latest; SCOTUS ruling not expected to impact Arizona | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Pocket Fire still growing north of Sedona; Arizona not expected to be affected by SCOTUS mail-in ballot ruling; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, June 29, 2026.
1. Latest on the Pocket Fire
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The Pocket Fire has expanded to over 11,000 acres north of Sedona. Officials have placed several communities, including Kachina Village and Forest Highlands, under voluntary evacuation notices.
2. Arizona police officers encounter surprise
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Think twice before picking corn off the side of the road — a quick stop to grab a few ears ended up costing an Arizona driver their RV.
3. Deadly East Valley shooting under investigation
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Four people were shot on Sunday night near Lindsay and Brown roads, leaving two of them dead, police said.
4. SCOTUS ruling on mail-in ballots won't affect Arizona
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A major Supreme Court decision allows states to count late-arriving mail-in ballots, but the ruling has no impact on Arizona, due to the state's strict deadlines.
5. Where to celebrate 4th of July this year
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Looking for places to celebrate the 4th of July? Here's a list of events in areas across Arizona that are holding some dazzling Independence Day celebrations for 2026.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
We are expecting temperatures to drop to the low 100s through Wednesday, before things start warming back up again.
Get the Full Forecast